Citigroup Cuts Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $6.10

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.58.

NYSE OUST opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,650.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,433.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares valued at $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

