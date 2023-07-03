Citigroup Begins Coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BESIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

