Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 225.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.06. 309,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,473. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.