Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 834,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,273. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

