Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

