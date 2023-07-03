Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$149.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on CJT shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.



Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$96.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$103.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$93.38 and a 1 year high of C$156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.



Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.551561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.



Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

