Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

