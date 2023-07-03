BTIG Research Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Upwork stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $493,722 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

