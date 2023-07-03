Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.