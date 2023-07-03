Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $38.65

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.