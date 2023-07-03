Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $39.00

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

