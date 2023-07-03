Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$17.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

