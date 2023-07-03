Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$17.25

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNFree Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.