Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $21.78

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $614,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 579,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 270,685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,620,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.