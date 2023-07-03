Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $6.80

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.95.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

