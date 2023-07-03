Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.97 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
