Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

