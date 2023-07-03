Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.59.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Boston Properties by 72.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 62.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boston Properties by 32.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $377,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

