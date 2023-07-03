Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.66, indicating that its stock price is 666% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group -5.68% -3.07% -1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.36 -$22.77 million ($0.23) -7.09

This table compares Blue Sphere and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Sphere and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 110.89%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

