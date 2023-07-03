BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 65.9% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.69. 63,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,878. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

