Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

BDTX opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

