Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 5th.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BDRX stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.