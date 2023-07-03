Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Barings Corporate Investors

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 72,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.