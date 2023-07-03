Barclays Trims Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Target Price to GBX 2,225

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 2,225 ($28.29) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.33) to GBX 2,000 ($25.43) in a research report on Monday.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KYYWF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. 38,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

