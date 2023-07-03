Barclays Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.06) to GBX 3,990 ($50.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,200 ($53.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

About Whitbread

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

