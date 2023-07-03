Barclays Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.06) to GBX 3,990 ($50.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,200 ($53.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Whitbread

(Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.