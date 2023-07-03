Barclays Cuts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.89 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
