Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.2511 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $7,510,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.