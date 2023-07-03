Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance
Shares of BBAR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.