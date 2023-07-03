Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 202,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.