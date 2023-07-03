B. Riley Financial Initiates Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

