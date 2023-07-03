Avestar Capital LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $33.66. 2,029,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

