Avestar Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,043. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

