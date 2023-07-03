Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $222.86. 730,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,234. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

