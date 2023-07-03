AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

