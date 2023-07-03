ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $37.16 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,761.92 or 1.00002674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05456925 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,076,690.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

