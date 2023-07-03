Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $314,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,822. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

