Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.88 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.88 million and $2.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.