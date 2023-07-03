Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $740,021.87

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $740,021.87 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

