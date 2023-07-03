Analyzing Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) & The Competition

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.46 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million -4.10

Yangzijiang Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yangzijiang Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.50%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial peers beat Yangzijiang Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

