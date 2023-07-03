Analyzing Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) & Enviri (NYSE:NVRI)

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Free Report) and Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilyx ASA and Enviri’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.22 Enviri $1.89 billion 0.42 -$180.07 million ($1.88) -5.25

Agilyx ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A Enviri -7.75% 0.09% 0.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Enviri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agilyx ASA and Enviri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enviri beats Agilyx ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

