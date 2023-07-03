Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at $11.31

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $25,044.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,301,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $404,161. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EVCM stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

