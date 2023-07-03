Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $32.63

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Everbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 23.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 522,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 99,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

