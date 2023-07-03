Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.
Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group
CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %
CBRE stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.