Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

