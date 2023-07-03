American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.81 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,245.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHOTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.