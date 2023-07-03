Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

