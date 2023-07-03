Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANCTF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

