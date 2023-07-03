Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $927.17 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $927.17 million and approximately $42.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,548,530 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

