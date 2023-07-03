Aion (AION) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,682.57

Aion (AION) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,682.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00221604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

