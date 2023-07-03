Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $324,693.64 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after buying an additional 260,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.