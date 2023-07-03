Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $324,693.64 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after buying an additional 260,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.