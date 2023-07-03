AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) & Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Head to Head Analysis

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Free Report) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Earth Science Tech and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earth Science Tech and AgeX Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $50,000.00 292.98 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A AgeX Therapeutics $30,000.00 949.51 -$10.46 million ($0.29) -2.59

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech N/A N/A -38.82% AgeX Therapeutics -28,289.74% N/A -216.77%

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats AgeX Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech



Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About AgeX Therapeutics



AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

