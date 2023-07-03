AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.