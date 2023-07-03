Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $41.25 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,702 shares of company stock valued at $943,633 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.